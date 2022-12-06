Don Julio 1942 Partners With Ojas for New $6,000 Speaker

Don Julio has just announced a new collaboration with acclaimed-audio brand Ojas at Miami Art Week. The two brands are working together for the release of “Tequila Don Julio 1942 x OJAS Artbook Shelf,” a foot-and-a-half tall home-speaker system designed in the image of Don Julio’s ever-popular 1942 bottle.

For those familiar with these two brands’ celebratory, oftentimes high-priced public image, the collaboration seems like a perfect fit.

Ojas is a New York City-based speaker producer headed up by Devon Turnbull. The brand, whose speakers regularly retail in the four-figure range, was written up by GQ earlier this year and has worked with fashion icons ranging from Off-White’s Virgil Abloh to streetwear regular Supreme.

On the other hand, Don Julio 1942 is perhaps one of the most popular club-friendly tequilas in the world, second only to Clase Azul in terms of sheer expensive partygoing prowess. Its tall, agave-spear-shaped bottle is a mainstay behind countless bar counters.

“We were inspired by the aesthetics of the iconic tall bottle,” said Turnbull.

“We chose a deep rich brown walnut veneer on the plywood in reference to the glass. All of the electronics have a copper top plate, which is rare due to the higher cost but again, our brands are all about the quality that goes into every step and this choice is good for sonics.”

If you have $6,000 to spare on sipping and listening, you can find Tequila Don Julio 1942 x OJAS Artbook Shelf for sale on Ojas’ website.

