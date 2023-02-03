Don Julio 1942 Debuts Super Bowl-Inspired Streetwear Brand

Tequila Don Julio 1942 and Johnnie Walker Blue Label have unexpectedly teamed up for Blue42, a new luxury streetwear line named after the iconic football play call.

The collaboration comes courtesy of fashion brand Siegelman Stable, best known for its high-end “vintage equestrian” aesthetic.

Tequila, whiskey, horse riding and football — truly, it’s difficult to imagine how this idea first took form.

The Blue42 x Siegelman Stable drop will include retooled versions of Stable’s signature hat as well as a long-sleeve tee. Each will be reimagined in beige and dark blue colorways to match Don Julio 1942 and Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s iconic colors.





The collaborative release is now up for sale at siegelmanstable.com.

Don Julio 1942 has reigned as one of the most popular club-friendly tequilas since it was first released in 2002. It should come as no surprise that the brand has frequently been utilized as a lucrative merchandising opportunity.

Back in December, Don Julio 1942 announced a collaboration with audio brand Ojas in the form of a $6,000 foot-and-a-half tall home speaker system.

There have also been several special-edition bottles released over the years, and even a Don Julio 1942-themed six-course dinner event.

