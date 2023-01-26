Doja Cat Ups the Ante With $20K 3D-Printed Tequila Purse

In the latest of Doja Cat’s string of headline-grabbing fashion statements, she was seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture fashion show sporting a bedazzled 3D-printed purse that held a Patron El Alto tequila bottle.

Literally holding; the purse, which was 3D-printed to match measurements of Doja’s own hand, was shaped in the likeness of a huge clutched glove complete with gold-acrylic nails and even a ring.

The bag’s designer, Chris Habana, says that the $20,000 purse is covered in 1,000 Swarovski crystals and 3,000 pearls.

Apparently, it can even be worn as a real glove (though a particularly heavy one we’d imagine).

“I always love some sort of organic gag, nothing that feels forced but seamless to who Doja is as a person and as an artist,” said Brett Alan Nelson, the singer’s stylist and creative director.

The tequila bottle at the center of the stunt, Patron El Alto, is a recently released $179 reposado that is angling to take the spotlight as the next “it” tequila.

Patron’s iconic short and stout bottle design can be easily spotted on liquor store shelves. In comparison, Patron El Alto sports a slender blue glass decanter, one with obvious design similarities to the likes of Don Julio 1942 and Clase Azul.

Since its release, Patron has been using El Alto to break into the lucrative club tequila market.

Earlier this month, Patron recruited Offset and Hit-Boy for an “El Alto-inspired” track, 2 Live.

Hopefully, Doja’s purse is strong enough to not drop the expensive bottle anytime soon.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter