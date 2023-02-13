Disney Avocado Margarita? Inside the Mysterious Cocktail

If you’re one of the millions of adoring fans who traveled to Disney World in the past few years, you may have been lucky enough to try their elusive Mike Wazowski-colored avocado margarita.

The cocktail, officially known as La Cava Avocado, can only be found at two locations; the EPCOT Mexico Pavilion and the Frontera Cocina in Disney Springs.

Joining the ranks of the mango-passion fruit twisted Wild One and the coffee-liquor-tinted El Negroni, La Cava Avocado is one of several decadent tequila cocktails that has established Disney Land as an unexpectedly adult-friendly boozy joyride.

Disney is not the first to come up with the idea for an avocado margarita; in fact, Forbes Magazine posted a recipe for the drink on their YouTube way back in 2017. While the Forbes version is essentially pureed guacamole mixed with a healthy splash of tequila añejo, Disney’s La Cava Avocado is something else entirely.

A bonafide cocktail filled with surprising additions like orange and melon liquor, Disney’s version uses avocado as an ingredient rather than as its central schtick. As a result, the cocktail manages to be delicately sweet rather than overpoweringly savory.

Thankfully, the recipe for La Cava Avocado is now no longer confined behind the pearly gates of Disney Land.

In an interview with Grilled Cheese Social, official Disney Tequila Ambassador Hilda Castillo divulged the recipe for this much-discussed cocktail.

If you aren’t planning a trip down to the House of Mouse in Florida anytime soon, feel free to give this unique concoction a shot:

La Cava Avocado

Ingredients

2 oz Tequila Blanco

1.5 oz Melon Liquor

1 oz Orange Liquor

1/4 Avocado

1 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

1 tbsp Hibiscus Salt

Directions

Add all ingredients except salt to a blender with 3/4 cup of ice. Blend until smooth, 1-2 minutes. Pour into a margarita glass rimmed with hibiscus salt. Enjoy!

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place.