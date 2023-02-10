Diddy Promotes His Deleon Tequila in New Uber Super Bowl Ad

Billionaire music hitmaker and entrepreneur Diddy A.K.A. Sean Combs isn’t missing any opportunity to promote his line of spirits in the new Uber Super Bowl ad.

In the ad, Diddy is hired to create a “hit song” for Uber One. Naturally, Diddy brings in Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis, Kelis, Haddaway, and viral What Does the Fox Say artists Ylvis to create Uber-themed remixes of their biggest hits.

As Diddy sits behind his giant desk at Combs Global, viewers can spot a few conspicuously placed bottles of his Deleon Tequila and Cîroc Vodka.





Play



Diddy’s Deleon Tequila was previously in the headlines last Halloween, when Diddy somewhat bizarrely dressed as the Joker and “declared war on all other tequilas” brandishing a Tesla Flamethrower in hand.

First launched in 2014, Deleon has yet to see quite the same viral success as Diddy’s other spirits brand, Cîroc Vodka, an equal share venture with Diageo currently valued at $2.5 billion.

Sightings of Cîroc Vodka have been ubiquitous in music videos over the past two decades. Now, it seems that Diddy is hoping to give Deleon the spotlight.

Read More:

Diddy Dons The Joker, ‘Declares War on All Tequilas’ With a Tesla Flamethrower in Hand

George Clooney’s Casamigos Named Best-Selling Celebrity Spirit of 2022: So What’s Next for the Brand?

LeBron James Plugs Tequila Brand After Becoming Leading Scorer in NBA History

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter