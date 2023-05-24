Diddy Partners With DJ Khaled to Advertise New Alcohol Site

Billionaire musician and business mogul Diddy has teamed up with DJ Khaled for a new meme-worthy advertisement promoting his direct-to-consumer alcohol service, Diddy Direct.

Diddy Direct is being touted as a “one-stop shop” for consumers to locate, reserve and purchase Diddy-owned alcohol products like CîROC Vodka and DeLeón Tequila. For the advertisement, Diddy and Khaled hit the golf course to spout off one-liners while surrounded by copious product placement.

“We the best,” “another one,” — all the usual hits.





Play



DJ Khaled’s legendary internet presence makes him an obvious fit for these sorts of promos. But it should also be noted that Diddy, real name Sean Combs, frequently takes his antics to absurd levels as well, particularly when advertising his alcohol products.

Last Halloween, Combs bizarrely dressed up as Heath Ledger’s Joker and posted a viral video in which he wielded a Tesla flamethrower and “declared war” on all rival tequila brands (though footage of the stunt seems to have since been scrubbed from the Internet). A few months later, Combs even managed to sneak plenty of CîROC and DeLeón into his Uber Eats Super Bowl Ad.

Now, Combs is clearly interested in upping the ante.

Diddy Direct represents the latest step toward Comb’s ever-expanding business empire. In addition to brands like CîROC and DeLeón, Combs Global owns Bad Boy Entertainment, bottled water supplier AQUAhydrate, cannabis producer Cresco Labs, and even a line of charter schools.

