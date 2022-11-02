Diddy Dons The Joker in Bizarre DeLeon Tequila Commercial

Billionaire, music hitmaker and DeLeón Tequila co-owner Diddy went all in on a Heath Ledger-inspired Joker costume this Halloween, complete with a full-blown impression, a cop car, a flamethrower and plenty of maniacally cackling promo for his tequila brand.

All of this happened at his star-studded DeLeón-sponsored “Club Love” Halloween party. MGK, Megan Fox, Offset and Trey Songz were among a handful of celebrities present at this over-the-top bash.

Diddy arrived to the party in cop car in full costume. Videos from throughout the night showcased an almost method acting level of dedication to the Joker persona, including a viral clip of him greeting Tyler the Creator.

All of this is good and well, but of course Diddy wasn’t going to let the night go by without some good old-fashioned brand promotion.

In a bizarre video titled “Diddy Declares War On All Tequilas!”, Diddy brandished a Tesla flamethrower and a bottle of DeLeón Reposado while two tied up police officers look on in terror.

He lights up a giant DeLeón logo with a burst of flames and proclaims, “Tonight we will party in celebration of the world’s new number 1 tequila!”.





Play



A statement piece without a doubt. In the increasingly crowded world of celebrity-backed tequilas, Diddy’s stunt is sure to grab some attention.

We can only imagine what insane costume Kendall Jenner or Dwayne Johnson will have to pull off next year to one-up DeLeón’s newest Halloween mascot.

