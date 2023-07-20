 Altos Tequila Launches Emergency Lime Delivery Service
Dial the ‘Hot Lime’: Altos Tequila Launches Free Lime Delivery Service for ‘Distressed Margarita Makers’

Pedro WolfeJul 20th, 2023, 2:50 pm
Altos Tequila

Dial 0800 464 7041 for free limes in London, Manchester and Glasgow. (Photo: Altos Tequila) 

Altos Tequila has launched a limited-time “emergency lime delivery service” for margarita-makers in need. According to the brand’s meticulous research, 2 in 3 Brits have run out of limes while preparing margaritas at some point in their life.

Teaming up with comedian, podcaster and presenter Alice Levine for the campaign, Altos announced the program with a playful video in which a home bartender, expectedly, runs out of limes. After a quick dial, a bright blue bus zooms to the rescue.

Levine says: “Contrary to my well-orchestrated propaganda, when I host a dinner party I am often very disorganized. It’s not uncommon for me to have forgotten a key ingredient and only realize, in a panic, at the last minute.”

 

The Altos Hot Lime Delivery Service will be operating free of charge in London, Manchester and Glasgow from 5 pm to 12 am on July 21 and 12 pm to 12 am on July 22. Dial 0800 464 7041 during the scheduled hours to request your limes.

Over the past year, branded tequila promotions have gradually reached ludicrous new heights.

Last Cinco de Mayo, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson promised to reimburse up to $1 million worth of guacamole to Teremana Tequila drinkers across the US. Around the same time, we witnessed the construction of a Don Julio Tequila ATM in the heart of New York City alongside a retro throwback in which Jose Cuervo inexplicably gave out hundreds of “dumb phones.”

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

