Dead Man's Fingers Announces Tequila Coffee Liqueur and More

Dead Man’s Fingers, a company whose insane backlog of flavored rums includes the likes of Passion Fruit Rum, Hemp Rum, “Chilli” Rum, Alcohol-Free Spiced Rum and so much more, has taken one step further into the tequila market.

The brand has just announced an 18% ABV tequila-based coffee liqueur that is mixed with bittersweet coffee. They’ve also announced a 5% ABV Mixed Margarita, a canned beverage made with their Dead Man’s Fingers Tequila Reposado.

The new releases will be going on sale for $18 per bottle and $1.99 per can respectively.

Dead Man’s Fingers has previously dipped its toes into tequila with a Reposado, a Strawberry Tequila Cream Liqueur, and a Mango Tequila Cream Liqueur.

The decision to launch another tequila liqueur comes as a natural progression for their smorgasbord of a flavored liqueur portfolio.

Meanwhile, their decision to launch a ready-to-drink (RTD) margarita comes on the heels of an explosion of similar products that have recently hit the market.

Within the last two months alone, we’ve seen an RTD tequila beverage announced by cult-favorite brand Topo Chico, another by South California IPA-maker Stone Brewing, and yet another by Boston Beer Company, the brand behind hits such as Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea.

While Dead Man’s Fingers’ Tequila Coffee Liqueur will likely remain a bold statement within a relatively uncrowded market, their Mixed Margarita will have to do a lot of heavy lifting if it wants to make a splash.

