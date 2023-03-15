David Beckham Reportedly Plans to Launch His Own Tequila as He Steps Away From Haig Club Scotch Whiskey
After making a fortune on a long-standing Haig Club Scotch whiskey deal, David Beckham is taking a step back and plans to launch a suite of alcohol brands of his own.
Beckham, self-admittedly “not a big drinker,” has decided to end his nine-year deal with spirits giant Diageo as the face of the Scottish-produced Haig Club Scotch.
Now, according to the Daily Mail, Beckham is seeking business partners with the hope of founding a tequila, whiskey or beer brand. He is reportedly also considering the launch of a soft beverage or non-alcoholic beer.
Given the exploding popularity of celebrity-backed spirits, tequila seems like the obvious choice for someone of Beckham’s stature.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kendall Jenner, Michael Jordan and others have all made a small fortune off of agave spirits over the past few years; in 2017, George Clooney made headlines when he sold Casamigos Tequila to Diageo (Beckham’s former business partner) for a whopping $1 billion.
What’s more, tequila is apparently Victoria Beckham’s spirit of choice. While David Beckham spent the past decade promoting Haig Club, Victoria Beckham has spent it promoting the club-favorite Don Julio 1942 through an ongoing business partnership.
“I think everyone’s had their moment on tequila over the years, but when you get older you appreciate it a bit more,” remarked David Beckham in a 2015 interview with Conde Nast Traveller.
Alcohol runs in the family. In November 2022, David’s 23-year-old son Brooklyn Beckham broke into the spirits business when he co-founded a Japanese sake brand, WESAKE.
Though David Beckham has yet to announce the specifics of his alcohol business venture, he seems poised to launch a brand that’ll offer a variety of spirits and beverages. We can expect an official announcement down the line.
