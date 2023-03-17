David Beckham Links Up Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Tequila

Soccer star David Beckham teamed up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s business partner Ken Austin to sip Teremana Tequila and boat around the port of Miami. The timing is nothing short of extraordinary, as Beckham recently indicated he’s looking for partners to create a tequila brand of his own.

Beckham took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Teremana co-founder Ken Austin, captioning “Great lunch catching up.” Austin replied with a photo of his own, before Beckham posted another picture and tagged “The Rock” himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Austin (@kenaustin_)

Earlier this week, Beckham stepped down as the face of Haig Club Scotch whiskey, a position he’d held for nearly a decade.

Amidst the departure, Beckham indicated that was looking for business partners to help him create a tequila, whiskey or beer brand. He also mentioned soft beverages or non-alcoholic beers as a possibility.

For reference, Ken Austin and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have leveraged Teremana Tequila into a $1.5 billion brand since it launched in 2020. If Beckham is looking for tequila partners, they seem like the natural fit.

Despite his long-standing partnership with Haig Club Scotch, Beckham has never been an official investor in a spirits brand of his own. His family, however, has been hard at work.

His 23-year-old son Brooklyn Beckham recently co-founded a Japanese sake brand called WESAKE, while his wife Victoria Beckham has maintained a sponsorship deal with club-favorite Don Julio 1942.

Were David Beckham to launch a tequila, he’d be joining the likes of George Clooney, Kendall Jenner, Kevin Hart and many more who have made the lucrative venture into agave spirits.

Read More:

David Beckham Reportedly Plans to Launch His Own Tequila as He Steps Away From Haig Club Scotch Whiskey

Celebrity Tequila is Often Questionable At Best; Here Are The 5 Best Reviewed Bottles Around Right Now

Thanks to The White Lotus, the Oft-Maligned Aperol Spritz Cocktail Is Seeing a Huge Resurgence

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter