Cyber Monday Gift Guide for All Things Tequila

Cyber Monday is here!

Given that tequila itself is rarely discounted on Cyber Monday (particularly given the complexities of interstate alcohol shipping), we figured we’d do a rundown of the best deals on all things tequila accessories; glassware, home bar essentials, cocktail books and the like.

Whether you’re looking for a holiday present or the next addition to your home mixology collection, here we present 5 of the best tequila gifts you can find on Cyber Monday.

Mexican Hand-Blown Shot Glass

While typical caballitos (traditional tequila shot glasses) are easily recognized for their clear base and red or blue-tinted rim, these hand-blown caballitos go all-in on a smorgasbord of colors across the spectrum. Made using recycled hand-blown glass, this set of four extravagant shot glasses is currently discounted from $50 to $20.

Cocktail Smoker Kit

Cocktail smokers have become an increasingly popular staple among bartenders and showy party hosts. While the practice of smoking wood chips or other aromatics is perhaps most popular with whiskey and bourbon, it’s a great addition to aged tequilas and an obvious pairing with a good smoky mezcal.

This kit, which includes a smoker, woodchips, filters and cleaning tools, is currently discounted from $59 to $34. Best of all, smokers work just as well for charcuterie boards and mysterious dishes as they do cocktails.

Finding Mezcal: A Journey into the Liquid Soul of Mexico, with 40 Cocktails

Written by Del Maguey founder Ron Cooper, Finding Mezcal is a fantastic book exploring the traditions, history and very best cocktails that exemplify mezcal.

Cooper, who is often credited with popularizing mezcal in the United States, uses pictures and illustrations to highlight the families and small-scale distilleries that make the spirit what it is. The book is currently discounted from $30 to $19.

3 Tier Salt Rimmer Set

It wouldn’t be a tequila list without a salt rimmer! This lightweight margarita glass salt rimmer comes with three sliding tiers, easily allowing you to switch between sugar, salt, tajin or whatever bizarre new spice rim you might be trying out at the moment. The rimmer is currently discounted from $26 to $15.

12-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand

Last but not least we have the tried and true home bartender kit. We’re not sure if there’s much to explain for this one; this particular set has a 24oz cocktail shaker, a jigger, corkscrew, liquor pourers, bar spoon, ice tongs, muddler and a bottle stopper. This neat little toolbox is currently discounted from $46 to $25.

