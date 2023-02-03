The World's First Crowd-Sourced Tequila Hits The Market

Tequila de la Gente, the self-proclaimed “world’s first crowd-sourced tequila,” is launching its unique añejo sampling kits to the public.

Rather than releasing a single 750ml bottle, Tequila de la Gente is going all-in on a collaborative decision-making process that’ll allow consumers to choose the brand’s first full bottle release.

Each Tequila de la Gente box comes with four 200ml bottles of tequila añejo, aged varyingly from 12 to 16 months in ex-bourbon barrels. Some of the tequilas are made from six-year-matured agave, others from 14-year. Some contain additives, while others do not.

The specifics of each bottle come unlabeled.

Over the next year, consumers will be able to vote on their favorite expression, the winner of which will eventually be crowned Tequila de la Gente’s first full bottle release come the end of 2023.

“We want to create something special, not just a bottle on the shelf, but an experience that brings people together,” says Tequila de la Gente co-founder Jorge Rodriguez.

Inside each box, you’ll also find a digital “How To Host A Tequila Tasting for Non-Tequila Aficionados” book, how-to videos, and access to TLDG’s internal rating system.

The brand was first conceived when its founders began hosting tasting parties with friends and family in search of a quality tequila to bring to market.

Eventually, they realized that the tasting party experience could be expanded to the public.

If you’re interested in learning more about the beginnings of the brand, you can find our October interview with co-founder Daniel Vasquez here.

TDLG boxes are now available at tequiladelagente.com for $109 each.

