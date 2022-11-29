Costco Australia Debuts a New 4 Liter Tequila Bottle
Costco has appeased its wholesale-hungry fans in Australia with a whoppingly huge 4-liter jug of Tequila Tromba.
Not to be confused with Kirkland Tequila, Costco’s own surprisingly popular spirits brand, Tequila Tromba was founded in 2005 by a group of Australians who traveled to Guadalajara to partner with master distiller Marco Cedano.
These massive 37% ABV tequila blancos have just been launched at Cotscos across Australia for around USD $250.
To put its size into perspective, 4 liters of tequila is equivalent to around 90 shots or 66 margaritas; approximating $2.77 per shot or $3.78 per margarita were you take one of these bad boys home for yourself.
This new release seems like a natural fit for the holiday season, albeit one which may cause wanton chaos before the bottle is even a quarter empty.
Tequila has been taking off in popularity in Australia over the past few years. In addition to Mexican-produced brands like Tequila Tromba, several Australian distillers have actually begun harvesting and distilling their own blue weber agave.
The arid Australian climate is a natural fit for agave, but of course, it can’t be called “tequila” unless it’s made in Mexico. This conceit has given birth to a slew of creatively named faux-tequila spirits.
Earlier this year, spirits producer Top Shelf International announced “Act of Treason” as the brand name for its new Australian-produced blue weber agave spirit. The logo depicts an agave being ripped out of the ground upside down surrounded by the tagline Hecho En Australia.