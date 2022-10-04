Costa Tequila Expands Its Unique “Hi/Lo” Line With an Añejo

Costa Tequila has just announced the release of its third expression, an Añejo. This 16-month-aged Añejo, which is said to boast notes of hazelnut, caramel, vanilla and brown sugar, is the third in Costa’s one-of-a-kind line of “Hi/Lo” tequilas.

Costa claims to be the first ever tequila producer to source its agave from two different locations – both the Los Altos Highlands and the Valle De Tequila Lowlands.

The vast majority of tequila on the market is produced in one of these two agave-growing regions in Jalisco, Mexico. Each bottle of Costa’s Hi/Lo is said to contain a blend of agave from both.

As the Costa Tequila website tells it, the flavor of highlands agave leans “feminine, softer, fruiter, and floral,” while lowlands agave leans “masculine, earthier, peppery, and herbal.”

Costa was first launched in 2019 and is currently distributed in nine states. It’s a relatively small-scale operation, with sales on track to approach 20,000 cases in 2020.

Their newest Añejo is now on sale for $56.99. You can find it at select retailers in Florida, Georgia, New York, Maryland, Missouri, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington D.C. and West Virginia

