Conquistador: A Sweet Citrus Twist of Rum and Tequila
Sep 26th, 2022, 5:05 pm
Rum’s tropical fruit flavor seems like an obvious match for tequila’s sweet agave bite, but the two are rarely paired in cocktails. Today, we’re going to take a look at the conquistador, a cocktail that combines these two spirits excellently.
The conquistador was created by veteran cocktail connoisseur Sam Ross at his New York City bar Attaboy. According to Ross, he named the drink after its ability to “beat back the ferocity of tequila like a conqueror.”
This cocktail combines the citrus-leaning flavors you’d expect in a margarita or a daiquiri, with an added dollop of egg whites to top it all off. Enjoy!
The Conquistador
Ingredients
- 1 oz Aged Rum
- 1 oz Blanco Tequila
- 1/2 oz Simple Syrup
- 1/2 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice
- 1/2 oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
- 2 dashes Orange Bitters
- 1/2 Egg Whites
Directions
- Dry shake all ingredients without ice. This will allow the egg whites to emulsify.
- Rest, then wet shake with ice.
- Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a cocktail glass.
- If you have one on hand, a conquistador is typically served in a coupe glass.