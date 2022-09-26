Conquistador: A Sweet Citrus Twist of Rum and Tequila

Rum’s tropical fruit flavor seems like an obvious match for tequila’s sweet agave bite, but the two are rarely paired in cocktails. Today, we’re going to take a look at the conquistador, a cocktail that combines these two spirits excellently.

The conquistador was created by veteran cocktail connoisseur Sam Ross at his New York City bar Attaboy. According to Ross, he named the drink after its ability to “beat back the ferocity of tequila like a conqueror.”

This cocktail combines the citrus-leaning flavors you’d expect in a margarita or a daiquiri, with an added dollop of egg whites to top it all off. Enjoy!

The Conquistador

Ingredients

1 oz Aged Rum

1 oz Blanco Tequila

1/2 oz Simple Syrup

1/2 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

1/2 oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

2 dashes Orange Bitters

1/2 Egg Whites

Directions

Dry shake all ingredients without ice. This will allow the egg whites to emulsify. Rest, then wet shake with ice. Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a cocktail glass. If you have one on hand, a conquistador is typically served in a coupe glass.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter