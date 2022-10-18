George Strait’s Codigo 1530 Bought by Pernod Ricard

Spirits giant Pernod Ricard has just announced the acquisition of a majority stake in fan-favorite tequila brand Codigo 1530.

This is a big purchase for Pernod Ricard, a company that already owns the likes of Avion Tequila, Olmeca Tequila and Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal. Codigo 1530 is incredibly popular among tequila enthusiasts and is probably a safe bet for the growing ultra-premium agave spirits market.

The brand was first founded in 2016 by Crocs CEO Ron Snyder, Federico Vaughan, and “King of Country” George Straight.

It had originally been conceived as El Privado Tequila, distilled privately by a group of families in Amatitán, Mexico for hundreds of years and initially not intended for commercial release. Ron Snyder discovered the covert distillers on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, and brought their product back to the States.

Pernod Ricard’s move comes on the heels of increasing competition between international spirits companies hoping to buy up tequila and mezcal brands.

Earlier this month, Japanese beverage company Suntory Holdings announced its intention to branch into the ultra-premium American tequila market.

CEO of Beam Suntory Albert Baladi remarked that tequila demand “is absolutely on fire” – a quote which would go on to be republished in dozens of headlines.

Now the race is on. Pernod Ricard, Suntory Holdings, and fellow spirits giant Diageo are all top contenders seeking out premium tequila brands on the rise.

Diageo already has a huge head start with the likes of Casamigos and Don Julio. But Pernod Ricard might just stand a chance with its recent purchase of Codigo 1530.

