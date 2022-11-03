Codigo 1530 Releases a $3,900 Extra Añejo; There’s Only 400

Fan-favorite tequila producer Codigo 1530 has just announced the release of a 14-year-aged extra añejo. Only 400 bottles will be released to market, each contained within a handmade crystal decanter.

Codigo says that this is a double-barrel extra añejo, first aged in French White Oak casks and then in Cabernet wine barrels. The resulting deep amber-red spirit is said to lean towards flavors of sweet maple, dark chocolate, toasted oak, exotic spice and peaky minerality.

It’s price? Approximately $3,900 per bottle. It looks like you can still even pick one up on Reserve Bar if you have a few thousand dollars to spare.

The announcement comes on the heels of a huge month for Codigo 1530.

The brand was first launched in 2016 by Crocs CEO Ron Snyder, Federico Vaughan, and “King of Country” George Straight. It has since established itself as a cult hit and is oftentimes regarded as one of the few “prestige” celebrity-backed tequila producers.

Last month, French spirits giant Pernod Ricard bought a majority stake in the company. Ricard said that the acquisition was geared towards expanding its “Ultra Premium +” market in the U.S.

Imaginably, “Ultra Agave +” probably approximates to 14-year-aged $3,900 extra añejos.

