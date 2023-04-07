Clase Azul Tequila Stirs Up Tears On Latest Episode of RHUGT

In a repeat of last year’s much-talked-about #TequilaGate on RHOBH, luxury tequila has once again taken center stage on Bravo TV, this time in a heated debate between Housewives Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Basset on the latest episode of Ultimate Girl’s Trip.

Fans have mixed reactions.

The episode, aptly titled Oh Bottle, Where Art Thou?, began when a bottle of tequila spotted in a previous episode suddenly went missing. Gizelle Bryant approached hotel concierge Pepsi and said;

“So, Pepsi, I have an issue. We can’t seem to find this bottle.”

The bottle in question — Clase Azul Reposado — is a mainstay club tequila instantly recognizable by its blue and white hand-painted ceramic decanter. These bottles typically retail for around $160, evidently high enough of a price for the drama to unfold when one mysteriously disappeared.

In her search for the missing Clase Azul, Gizelle eventually suggests that she wants to check the other housewives’ rooms. Understandably, this is when the real drama began.

Gizelle’s Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Candiace Dillard Basset butted in to say;

“Why are you so pressed about this one bottle of liquor? I don’t know if it’s proof that Gizelle needs a man or a hobby, because this is just indicative of someone who’s crying out for help, and unfortunately, I don’t have it to give.”

Ensuing drama swept up a few of the other housewives including Heather and Marysol, but the bottle was never found. This all might seem fairly standard so far as Housewives drama goes, but what got fans the most upset was when Pepsi appeared to start crying during a cutaway interview as he described the incident.

I will never forgive Gizelle for being responsible for breaking Pepsi 🥺 #RHUGT #RHUGT3 pic.twitter.com/LwKXx35eDq — Alex by Alene Too (@adrianasmojito) April 6, 2023

Twitter fans have been up in arms, siding not with any of the housewives in particular but chiming in to support Pepsi.

The problem with screaming theft during a vacation is that at the end of the day it’s the employees that will end up being blamed. Gizelle needs to cut this shit out. They broke Pepsi 😢 #RHUGT #RHUGT3 pic.twitter.com/Nsn96FLytd — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🍎 🛥 🏖️ 🍸 (@esteco2) April 6, 2023

No matter where you fall on the issue, it’s safe to say that the bottle will most likely be a heated topic of debate in next week’s episode as well. For the sake of Pepsi and the housewives, we hope they find it.

Read More:

Inside the Bizarre Cottage Industry for Repurposed Clase Azul Tequila Bottles

Premium Tequila: Luxury Sipping or Marketing Ploy?

Rinna vs. Hilton: #TequilaGate Splits the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Fanbase

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter