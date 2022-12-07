The Bizarre Market for Repurposed Clase Azul Tequila Bottles

Clase Azul is one of, if not the most recognizable “splurge” tequilas on the market.

The brand has successfully established itself in the upper echelons of glitzy alcohol purchases with a wide number of variations on its iconic bottle design. You can find glass bottles of its añejo, Dia de los Muertos-themed limited releases, and more often than not, its flagship blue-and-white ceramic reposado bottles. These are tequilas that run the gamut from a couple hundred dollars to over $10,000.

Recently, however, Clase Azul has not been content to sit behind the bar at expensive clubs or inside the locked glass cabinets of liquor stores.

A burgeoning trend on platforms like Etsy has seen consumers repurposing their old Clase Azul bottles into all manner of bizarre retail goods.

The practice of reselling empty bottles of designer tequila is hardly new; look no further than the numerous $100 plus listings on eBay selling empty decanters of Elon Musk’s infamous Tesla Tequila.

But this is something new. Truly, it is a cottage industry turning Clase Azul bottles into virtually anything you could think of.

The most common of these repurposed goods are Clase Azul candles, several of which are even available for purchase on Amazon.

Other sellers have turned this concept on its side with horizontally-cut bottles that can fit a couple of candles a piece.

Further down Amazon you can also find an $160 Clase Azul lamp.

If you’re particularly dedicated, it should come as no surprise that you’ll also find all manner of Clase Azul bongs and hookahs.

After some internet sleuthing, we eventually stumbled upon an article posted to Khalaf Wine & Spirits in 2020 that encouraged readers to let their “creativity run wild” with all manner of different suggestions for Clase Azul candles, coffee tables, coat racks and more.

Funnily enough, the article was credited to none other than Tequila Clase Azul themselves.

As history would have it, Clase Azul has either been able to embed themselves within an incredible popular trend, or possibly may have even started it in the first place.

