Clase Azul Announces Dia De Los Muertos Luxury Tequila

Ultra-luxury tequila brand Clase Azul has just announced a limited-edition run of 6,500 bottles in honor of Dia de los Muertos coming this November 1st.

The elaborate bottle is themed around all things Dia de los Muertos. It features bottle-sized renditions of papel picado (‘punched’ paper decorations), alfeñiques (sugar confections) and the iconic calavera de azúcar (sugar skull).

Within the bottle is contained a 28-month-aged anejo, one which has spent its first 22 months in American whiskey casks and its last six in Matinique rum barrels. The final product is said to combine flavors of orange peel, clove, walnut, and cacao.

Clase Azul Tequila Día de los Muertos Limited Edition Colores will go on sale for $1,050. No link for purchase has been released yet.

For those familiar with the Clase Azul brand, this showy bottle and its accompanying thousand-dollar price tag probably don’t surprise.

The Guadalajara-based tequila brand has established itself as one of the most pre-eminent ultra-luxury brands on the market, defined in the eyes of many by its varied collection of ceramic and glass decanters.

Clase Azul has established such a coveted decanter design that you can find a cottage industry reselling empty bottles as lamps, candles, and even hookahs on Etsy for hundreds of dollars a pop.

Among the tequila enthusiast community Clase Azul tends to provoke a more mixed reaction, treated variably as either a deliciously sweet beginner-friendly tequila or an overly showy statement piece intended for the club.

Regardless of where you stand, this newest Dia de los Muertos bottle proves that the brand’s luxurious leanings are here to stay.

