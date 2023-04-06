Chrysler’s Tequila-Fueled Car and the President Who Rode It

In 1963, Chrysler debuted 55 experimental turbine cars that could run on anything flammable; kerosene, diesel fuel, jet fuel — and apparently even tequila.

The car’s design was a hodge-podge of colorful retrofuturism, decked out with plenty of intricate doo-dads and silver linings that cemented its look firmly in the 1960s. To say that the car is a coveted collector’s item would an understatement; Chrysler destroyed all but nine of them in 1966, two of which are in its possession, six in museums and the last in Jay Leno’s private car collection.

But back in their heyday, the cars were the talk of the town. Following a much-publicized debut at the 1964 World’s Fair in Queens, New York, dozens of Chrysler Turbines were given out to the public to test drive across the country.

While the orange automobiles buzzed about the United States powered by all means of fuel and alcohol, one was touted around the globe for a world tour. It eventually ended up in Mexico for a public demonstration with President Adolfo Mateos.

Though the car’s practical utility mainly hinged on its ability to drive with the likes of diesel fuel and unleaded gasoline, Chrylser representatives frequently boasted about the more unusual fuels that could work instead; stuff like hairspray, perfume and peanut oil. Legend has it, President Mateos asked if it could run on tequila.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the cars had never been tested with agave spirits. The Chrysler team quickly phoned chief engineer George Huebner in Detroit and asked him to perform some tests. Engineers ran a few bottles of tequila through a sample turbine engine and called back to say that everything appeared to run smoothly.

President Adolfo was promptly invited into the Chrysler Turbine down in Mexico and taken on the first-ever drive in a tequila-fueled car. A local news clipping published on January 13, 1964 declared:

“Tests performed here established that the new turbine-powered Chrysler would run on 80-proof tequila.”

Only two years later, unpromising road tests led Chrysler to destroy the vast majority of the remaining turbine cars in circulation.

If you’re interested in taking a peek at one of these booze-chugging relics, you can find them on display at the St. Louis Museum of Transportation as well as the Stahls Automotive Foundation Museum in Baltimore.

Read More:

The Tequila Metaverse Is Coming Whether You Like It or Not (We Don’t)

Casamigos and Don Julio Introduce Drones To Farm Their Agave Fields

New Mobile App Can Detect Alcohol, Cannabis Impairment in Under 30 Seconds Using Facial Recognition; Here’s Why That Should Scare You

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter