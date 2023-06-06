Chili’s Launches New Margaritas With an Ode to ‘The Office'

Whether it’s the Chili’s-hosted Dundie awards or an ill-fated Margarita Karaoke-Christmas Party, The Office has frequently served up cringe-inducing comedy with a side of alcohol.

Now, Chili’s Bar and Grill is teaming up with The Office-alum Jenna Fisher and Angela Kinsey for its latest “It All Starts With A Marg” marketing campaign.

The best friend duo, who recently wrapped up the 167th episode of their aptly titled Office Ladies podcast, star in a playful video highlighting Chili’s new lineup of summer margaritas. The quartet of new cocktails will include the Casamigos’ Rita, Henny ‘Rita, Sangria ‘Rita and Skinny ‘Rita.





Though Pam Beasly may still be banned from Chili’s for life, Jenna Fischer seems excited to team back up with the brand after all these years.

“I’ve had many exciting nights at Chili’s…both fictionally and in real life,” said Fischer in a press release. “It was a family favorite dinner spot when I was growing up… I’m very excited about their Sangria ‘Rita for summer. That drink was made for me.”

Known for its vaguely-defined Tex-Mex theme, Chili’s has emerged as an unexpected powerhouse in the fast-food margarita space. The brand claims that it sells over 20 million per year — a whopping figure that led VinePair to dub the Chili’s margarita as the “Big Mac of Cocktails.”

Thanks to Fisher and Kinsey, we may soon all be able to “feel God in this Chili’s tonight.”

