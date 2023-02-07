Cazuela Voladora: The Ultimate Communal Drink

Iconic throughout Jalisco, cazuela voladora cocktails are consumed quite unlike any other mixed drink you know of.

In a shallow clay pot (the cazuela) is poured paloma, margarita’s punchy grapefruit cousin and the national cocktail of Mexico. Next, the bowl is churned in with giant chunks of grapefruit, lemon and lime with plenty of ice.

In a restaurant you might find three to four people hunched over a cazuela at the same time, drinking with straws from this fruity alcoholic stew. Sure, cazuela palomas might be the epitome of form over function, but they provide the ultimate sense of community drinking. Who doesn’t want that!

Assuming you don’t have a cazuela of your own, any large shallow bowl shall do. This drink is sure to impress at your next party.

Ingredients

2 large Ruby Red Grapefruits

3 large Oranges

1 large Lemon

3 cups ice

8 oz Blanco Tequila

32 oz Grapefruit Soda Squirt, Ting, Fresca, Jarritos Grapefruit, Wink, or Fanta Grapefruit work equally well

1 tsp salt

Directions

Slice one grapefruit, one lemon, and one orange into chunks, and place in your bowl covering the bottom. Squeeze the remaining fruits into the bowl. Mix in tequila, grapefruit soda, and ice. Sprinkle with salt. Grab a handful of straws, and enjoy with friends.

