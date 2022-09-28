Cazcabel Tequila Goes All in on New $37 Million Distillery

Premium tequila brand Cazcabel has just announced plans to build a $37 million distillery in Atotonilco El Alto, Mexico in 2023.

Plans to build a new and improved distillery have been underway since July 2021, when Cazcabel first announced its intentions to erect a new location to accommodate growing international demand.

Overseen by father-son duo Alfredo and Uziel Vazquez, the new facility will feature a visitor-friendly central hub built around an ancient tree. The facility with be powered by solar panels and wind turbines. The Vazquez family has also committed to planting 300 trees in the area to ensure the ecological sustainability of their new expansion.

In addition to a tequila Blanco and a Reposado, the Cazcabel line focuses primarily on flavored tequilas. In the past few years, Tequila Cazcabel has launched Cazcabel Coffee, Cazcabel Honey and Cazcabel Coconut flavored tequilas.

The brand’s new facility is intended to help facilitate its expansion overseas. Cazcabel has stated its intention to become of the top flavored tequilas in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and Middle East regions.

In 2021, Cazcabel shipped over 200,000 cases outside of America, By 2025, they’re forecasted to ship over a million.

