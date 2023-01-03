Casamigos Thief Slips Away With Tequila In Sweatpants

A Florida man pulled off a brazen Casamigos heist with the aid of a talkative accomplice and baggy sweatpants. Now, the couple that owns the Cape Coral liquor store is asking him to apologize to avoid jail time.

The incident played out on Thursday, December 29th, when a pair of men walked through the doors of Paradise Spirits and Smoke.

One man approached the counter and began talking to the store owner while the other strolled through the tequila aisle.

Security cameras captured the thief slipping a $55 bottle of Casamigos down his sweatpants. While he limped towards the door in a prolonged getaway, the man at the counter was remarking to the store owner in an unrelated conversation, “I don’t really drink like that.”

“The guy continues conversation with the cash register and he starts going like… limping — limping that way,” said Tim Serpionov, one of the owners of the store.





Play



Tim and his wife Radostina believe that the two men were working together.

“I know this guy the day before he tried to steal,” added Radostina, who claims that the Casamigos thief had attempted to rob the store unsuccessfully twice before.

The couple didn’t initially intend to turn him in, but ultimately decided to report the theft to the police.

“Say I’m sorry. That’s all. I don’t want to put him in jail because that’s silly,” co-owner Tim told ABC-7. He added, “I’m willing to accept his apology. Everybody deserves a second chance.”

