 Casamigos and Don Julio Introduce Drones To Farm Their Agave
Casamigos and Don Julio Introduce Drones To Farm Their Agave Fields

Pedro WolfeApr 4th, 2023, 12:31 pm
Casamigos

Tequila mainstays like Casamigos and Don Julio are introducing drones into their agave fields to collect data and enhance efficiency. (Photo: Diageo)

Diageo, the international spirits giant behind Casamigos, Tequila Don Julio, 21 Seeds and more, is introducing drones to their agave fields in Jalisco, Mexico.

According to Diageo, the farming drones will work in pairs: one to collect data and identify plants that need attention, and another to dispense water, fertilizer and pesticides.

For reference, the blue weber agave that grows in these miles-wide fields takes at least seven years to grow to maturity before it can be distilled into spirit. Though agave requires minimal water input, it demands tireless maintenance that would otherwise require tequileros to roam the fields on foot.

Data provided by the drones, initially test launched in mid-2022, has already provided promising results; Diageo has found that it’s more efficient to water plants in the morning due to reduced temperatures and wind, allowing them to reduce water loss by an expected two-thirds.

According to Diageo, the new drones aren’t just innovation for innovation’s sake.

Growing concerns over biodiversity, carbon emissions and ballooning demand have increased pressure on the tequila industry to “go green” in recent years. While some brands are encouraging bats into their fields, Diageo is evidently encouraging drones.

Evan Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer at Diageo, said:

“As the demand for tequila continues to grow, we want to be able to increase our farming efficiency, but in a way that is also kind to the planet. This initiative is a perfect example of the two coming together. It’s an exciting way in which we’re using technological innovation to boost production, upskill our farmers, and help us to meet our 2030 sustainability goals.”

