'One Margarita' Song Remixed With Saucy Santana, Casamigos

Casamigos, Cindy Crawford, Saucy Santana and More Recruited For Remix of TikTok’s Viral ‘One Margarita’ Song
At the end of May, Angel Laketa Moore was launched to overnight stardom when her “One Margarita” freestyle became a TikTok sensation.
Its origins started innocently enough. Going through the day’s trends on her podcast Here’s the Thing, Moore came across a clip of viral preacher Sister Cindy shouting across the Lousiana State University campus: “If you buy her one margarita, she will spread her legs!” Moore laid down a beat, added a few lines of her own and the rest is history.
Months later, One Margarita has been given an A-list makeover in the form of a new music video brimming with unexpected celebrities, influencers and brands.
Starting off the antics, actress Cindy Crawford dons a white tank top and denim shorts to recreate her iconic 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl ad with a Casamigos margarita taking the place of a soda can. Crawford, as it so happens, is the wife of Casamigos Tequila co-founder Rande Gerber.
Remixed to a full three minutes, the song adds a verse from rapper Saucy Santana, who, years before taking over the Internet with songs featuring Madonna and Latto, began his career as a makeup artist for hip-hop duo City Girls. TikTok favorite Terri Joe also makes an appearance, as do a conspicuously placed variety of BlendJet blenders.
With its stacked guest list, the video makes for an unabashed celebration of Internet virality. It’s almost impossible to imagine how a five-line verse about drinking margaritas could’ve been declared “the song of the summer” even a few years ago.
Now, in the age of TikTok duets and endless micro-influencers, off-handed freestyles like One Margarita and Louis Theroux’s Jiggle Jiggle have the makings of a chart-topping hit.
