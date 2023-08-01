'One Margarita' Song Remixed With Saucy Santana, Casamigos

At the end of May, Angel Laketa Moore was launched to overnight stardom when her “One Margarita” freestyle became a TikTok sensation.

Its origins started innocently enough. Going through the day’s trends on her podcast Here’s the Thing, Moore came across a clip of viral preacher Sister Cindy shouting across the Lousiana State University campus: “If you buy her one margarita, she will spread her legs!” Moore laid down a beat, added a few lines of her own and the rest is history.

Months later, One Margarita has been given an A-list makeover in the form of a new music video brimming with unexpected celebrities, influencers and brands.

Starting off the antics, actress Cindy Crawford dons a white tank top and denim shorts to recreate her iconic 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl ad with a Casamigos margarita taking the place of a soda can. Crawford, as it so happens, is the wife of Casamigos Tequila co-founder Rande Gerber.





Remixed to a full three minutes, the song adds a verse from rapper Saucy Santana, who, years before taking over the Internet with songs featuring Madonna and Latto, began his career as a makeup artist for hip-hop duo City Girls. TikTok favorite Terri Joe also makes an appearance, as do a conspicuously placed variety of BlendJet blenders.

With its stacked guest list, the video makes for an unabashed celebration of Internet virality. It’s almost impossible to imagine how a five-line verse about drinking margaritas could’ve been declared “the song of the summer” even a few years ago.

Now, in the age of TikTok duets and endless micro-influencers, off-handed freestyles like One Margarita and Louis Theroux’s Jiggle Jiggle have the makings of a chart-topping hit.

