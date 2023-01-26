Casamigos Named Best-Selling Celebrity Spirit: What's Next?

George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s powerhouse of a tequila brand has been named the best-selling celebrity-backed spirit of 2022 by e-commerce alcohol platform Drizly.

According to Drizly’s report, Casamigos Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo all ranked within the top five sellers of their respective subcategories.

Clooney and Gerber sold Casamigos to spirits giant Diageo for $1 billion back in 2017. It was a headline-grabbing figure that inspired an avalanche of celebrity-back tequilas to hit the market over the past decade.

Now, it seems that Diageo is raking in the rewards.

While Casamigos Añejo may have been the second best-selling tequila añejo on Drizly in 2022, the number one spot went to Don Julio 1942, another of Diageo’s brands.

Casamigos’ latest benchmark reflects an ongoing boom in the wider tequila industry.

2022 was Mexico’s biggest year ever recorded for tequila exports, and market analysis is predicting that tequila might overtake vodka in 2023 to become the single biggest spirits category by volume in the country.

So what’s next for the brand that has it all?

Since acquiring the brand, Diageo has launched a Casamigos Mezcal, for which they reportedly plan to launch a new expression down the line.

Though it’s possible that Casamigos may eventually launch an extra añejo, the brand’s lasting appeal seems to lie in wildly successful marketing that’s captured the cultural zeitgeist.

The brand has seen an explosion of name checks in rap lyrics over the past decade, and the ubiquitous Twitter hashtag “Blame It on the Casamigos” has inspired a lasting wave of viral memes.

Possibly most impactful of all, the annual Casamigos Halloween Party has successfully embedded the Casamigos brand name into celebrity news for the October and November of every year it’s been held.

Chances are, Diageo won’t make too many tweaks to a winning formula.

