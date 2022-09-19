Oprah's Favorite, Casa Dragones, Announces Tequila Reposado

A favorite of Vogue, Epicurious and Oprah alike, ultra-premium tequila brand Casa Dragones has just announced its first ever Tequila Reposado.

Their newest expression, Casa Dragones Reposado Mizunara, is the first ever tequila aged in Japanese Mizunara Casks. This rare oak native to Japan is typically used to age whiskeys and must be at least 200 years old before it can be harvested to make spirits casks.

These lightly charred casks permeate Casa Dragones’ newest expression with a lingering scent of sandalwood, followed by flavors of oak, butterscotch, coffee bean and apricot.

Casa Dragones’ newest expression is certainly a change of pace. Founded in 2009, Dragones only produced a signature Joven tequila for its first five years of operation. It wasn’t until 2014 that they would release a Blanco, and not until 2020 that they would release their first Añejo.

Casa Dragones Reposado Mizunara is now on sale through Reserve Bar for $180.

The Maestra Tequilera Behind Casa Dragones

Casa Dragones was co-created in 2009 by MTV Founder Robert Pittman and Bertha Gonzalez Nieves, who has come to be crowned the ‘First Lady of Tequila.’ She is the first woman ever to have been recognized as a Maestra Tequilera by the Mexican Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), and has since created waves in a mostly male-dominated industry.

Before her entrance into the world of tequila, Nieves represented Mexico as a cultural ambassador to Japan (likely an inspiration for the use of Mizunara casks in Dragones’ latest expression). Following that, Nieves served for over ten years as a top executive within Grupo Jose Cuervo, the largest tequila producer in the world.

Nowadays, Casa Dragones has established itself as a hit among celebrities and critics.

We can only imagine what they have in store next.

