Casa del Sol Tequila Settles Lawsuit with Event's Designer

Casa del Sol, the ever-popular tequila brand founded by Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria in 2020, has recently settled a lawsuit out of court with an events designer who claims she was shortchanged over $100,000.

Designer Alexis Eskenazi initially filed the lawsuit on November 2nd. She claimed that Casa del Sol, CEO Stephan Sebbag and other unnamed defendants committed breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment.

Eskenazi claimed that she fronted the brand $107,979.08 to create event spaces at the Coachella music festival, the Surf Lodge in Montauk, Long Island, and the Summer Lodge ski resort in Aspen, Colorado.

However, as of December 9th, the two parties have reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed sum of money.

Casa del Sol attorney Thomas McEvoy stated, “It is the position of Casa and Mr. Sebbag that the action, including all claims alleged therein, have no merit, and further their position to deny, and continue to deny, that they have any liability for any alleged damages whatsoever to Eskenazi or any third party relating to any of the claims asserted in the action.”

Since launching in 2020, Casa del Sol has proved itself a hit in the crowded celebrity-owned tequila market.

In addition to Eva Longoria, the brand also claims socialite Kathy Hilton as a prominent investor. Kathy Hilton’s involvement is such that the Casa del Sol even sparked a highly publicized debate on the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In November, the brand announced its first reserve bottling, 11:11 Angel’s Reserve, a blend of extra añejo and añejo expressions finished in French Limousin Oak and XO Cognac barrels.

Evidently, it’s been a big year for Casa del Sol.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter