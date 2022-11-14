Eva Longoria’s Casa del Sol Debuts ‘11:11 Angel’s Reserve’

Casa del Sol has announced its first reserve bottle, 11:11 Angel’s Reserve. Named after everyone’s favorite wish-granting number, 11:11 Angel’s Reserve is a blend of Extra Añejo and Añejo expressions finished in French Limousin Oak and XO Cognac barrels.

The bottle, which is now available online for $199, is said to blend flavors of honey, toffee, butterscotch and dried fruit.

Launched by Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria back in 2021, Casa del Sol has quickly established itself as a mainstay in the crowded celebrity-backed tequila market.

In what remains an exception for the industry at large, Casa del Sol is entirely run by women, including its two distillers and tequileras Alejandra Pelayo and Mariana Padilla.

The brand was recently re-launched into the public discourse following some heated debate on the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton’s mother and one of the show’s main housewives (of the “Real” variety, not the “Desperate”), is one of the main investors in Casa del Sol.

If you’re interested, you can find 11:11 Angel’s Reserve for sale here.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter