Canelo Alvarez Reps Mexican Pride With ‘VMC’ Tequila Seltzer

Following his recent win against Gennady Golovkin on Sept 17th, Guadalajara-born Canelo Alvarez has announced the launch of a tequila seltzer brand named “VMC” – short for Viva Mexico Cabrones, or Long Live Mexico Bastards in English.

VMC will launch with three flavors of their 6 ABV carbonated drink: Jamaica (Hibiscus), Paloma and Margarita. The ready-to-drink beverage has launched exclusively in Mexico.

The brand colors of white, red, green and gold pay obvious homage to the Mexican flag. From the brand’s name to its packaging, Canelo has clearly built VMC from the ground up as a beverage that celebrates Mexican pride.

In a recent Instagram post, Canelo explained:

“It’s remembering where you came from no matter where life has taken you. It is being proud of your roots, wherever you are. It is that origin that makes us great. Our origin brought us to this moment. It is that same origin that will take us to where we want to go. Today a dream comes true that shows that we are unique and we are ready to celebrate with all the strength that unites us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saul Alvarez (@canelo)

The tequila used in VMC is produced in Altos De Jalisco, only 15 miles from Canelo’s hometown of Guadalajara.

Canelo had previously partnered with his boxing coach Eddy Reynoso to launch No Boxing No Life Tequila back in 2018. VMC marks the first time Canelo has ventured into the tequila industry by himself.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter