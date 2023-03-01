Camarena Tequila Offers up a Trip to the LaLiga Soccer Match

If you’re a Real Madrid or Barcelona fútbol fan hoping to watch their much-anticipated showdown, Camarena Tequila is offering up the chance for an all-expense paid trip.

Camarena Tequila, the official tequila of LaLiga North America, has created sweepstakes set to run until April 3rd for the upcoming El Clásico Match.

The winner will not only receive roundtrip airfare and match tickets for two, but also a four-night hotel stay, a tour of the locker room, an ambassador meet-and-greet, official LaLiga merch and other “exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities.”

You can enter for a chance to win here.

This isn’t the first time that Camarena has gone all-in on an over-the-top promo opportunity.

Last September, Camarena teamed up with Tapatio Hot Sauce to create the absurd two-in-one hot sauce tequila flask. These spicy sippers contained two chambers marked “Tequila Here” and “Hot Sauce Here” respectively.

The brand dates its origins back to 1761 when the Camarena family is said to have co-founded the agave-famous town of Arandas in Jalisco, Mexico.

