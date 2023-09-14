California Man Arrested for Alleged Horseback DUI on Highway

Over the years, the list of bizarre DUI arrests has come to include golf carts, canoes, lawnmowers and alleged “dog drivers.” In Merced, California, horses have now been tossed into the fray.

Officer Kody Brackett of the California Highway Patrol was on duty when he noticed “a horseback rider carrying an open container of alcohol” along the interstate.

According to a social media post, Officer Brackett approached the would-be cowboy and made a DUI arrest after concluding that he was impaired by alcohol. The name of the suspect has yet to be released.

“This incident serves as a reminder that impaired riding, even on a horse, poses risks to both the rider and others on the road. We commend Officer Brackett’s dedication to upholding safety standards in all situations,” CHP Merced said. “Let’s continue to prioritize responsible and sober actions on our roadways.”

Shortly after, the smiling officer posed for a photo op alongside his patrol car and now-riderless horse.

CHP Merced cheekily added: “In a display of true compassion, Officer Brackett also ensured the safe return of the horse to its origin after the arrest.”

Read More:

6 Best Under-the-Radar Tequilas Worth Buying in 2023

From Guillermo Del Toro to Picasso, A Tour Through The Glitziest Artist-Designed Tequila Releases

Best And Worst Hangover Cities In The Nation? Taking A Look Through The Conflicting Data

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter