Sammy Hagar’s Cabo Wabo Becomes Tequila Sponsor of Nascar

Sammy Hagar’s rock ‘n rollin Cabo Wabo Tequila has just been announced as the first-ever tequila sponsor for Nascar.

It seems like a match made in heaven (boozy Daytona Speedway heaven, at least).

As part of the extensive new brand deal, Cabo Wabo has become the official tequila of the Daytona International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Michigan International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

“Cabo Wabo’s reputation for doing things bigger, bolder and better perfectly aligns with the spirit of our sport,” said NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer Jeff Wohlschlaeger. “We welcome Cabo Wabo Tequila to the NASCAR family as we begin the celebration of our 75th Anniversary season.”

Sammy Hagar first launched Cabo Wabo back in 1990, far before George Clooney’s Casamigos inspired an avalanche of celebrity-backed brands in 2013.

In 2007, Hagar sold an 80% stake in Cabo Wabo to spirits giant Gruppo Campari for $80 million. Around the same time, he launched Santo Tequila in collaboration with Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri.

Nascar says that the collaboration with Cabo Wabo will be celebrated with branded on-site experiences, sponsorship concerts, consumer sweepstakes, racing-themed digital content and more.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter