Kentucky-Aged Tequila? Buffalo Trace And Corazón Team Up

Corazón Tequila has just announced its Expresiones del Corazón 2022 Collection, a pair of limited-edition añejos brought to us in collaboration with Kentucky’s very own Buffalo Trace.

The two new expressions have each been aged in barrels from the prestigious Buffalo Trace Antique Collection.

First comes Corazón Eagle Rare 17 Añejo Tequila, rested for 17 months in Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old bourbon barrels, said to mix a dense texture with flavors of citrus, chocolate, cooked agave and more.

The other new expression is Corazón Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Añejo Tequila, rested for 19 months in Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye Whiskey barrels. This expression comes loaded with flavors of toffee, fig cake, candied fruit and mint.

This limited-edition release is now available throughout the U.S., each bottle selling for a suggested retail price of $79.99.

The trend of increasingly elaborate whiskey and bourbon barrel finishes has been taking off within the tequila industry as of late. Bespoke cask finishes allow distillers to differentiate themselves from the competition in an ever-crowded market.

In similar fashion to Corazón Tequila, El Tesoro announced a commemorative 85th-anniversary release in collaboration with Booker’s Bourbon just last month.

That bottling, which was finished in Booker’s Bourbon 30th Anniversary Barrels, sold for a slightly higher price tag of $500.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter