Argentina Given Shipping Crates Full of Budweiser After Win

Argentina’s climactic win against France in the 2022 World Cup has been the source of raucous celebration the world over. Now, thanks to a months-old promise from Budweiser, it appears that Argentinians have one more thing to celebrate.

To commemorate the win, Budweiser has launched an elaborate series of celebrations across Argentina.

The beer giant is toasting the occasion with limited-edition Budweiser FIFA World Cup packs, the screening of a new Lil Baby music video, and the opening of various “Bring Home the Bud” crates in Buenos Aires, Rosario and Cordoba.

These “Bring Home the Bud” crates are exactly what they sound like; giant shipping containers emblazoned in red and white, filled with ungodly amounts of beer.

In addition to beer, Budweiser says that these gargantuan party boxes are full of “surprises” that will be revealed when they are cracked open on Thursday, December 22.

Believe it or not, the idea for this over-the-top stunt was conceived back in November when Qatari officials announced the infamous ban on alcohol sales at the World Cup.

Budweiser owner Anheuser-Busch had reportedly paid $74 million to be the official beer sponsor of the 2022 World Cup. Suffice it to say, they were left scrambling.

Budweiser tweeted a picture of a massive warehouse stacked to the brim with beer cases, simply captioned “New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them?”

New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them? pic.twitter.com/Vv2YFxIZa1 — Budweiser (@Budweiser) November 19, 2022

While it’s unclear whether this exact promise will come to fruition, Budweiser soon launched its “Bring Home the Bud” program, dropping off crates at iconic locations throughout England, Brazil, Argentina and the US.

The further each nation progressed in the tournament, the more crates they got.

Now, it seems that Argentina has reaped the spoils of victory. We’ll have to wait until Thursday to see what’s inside these super-sized marketing stunts.

