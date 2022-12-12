British Pub Mocks Harry & Meghan Netflix Doc With New Beer

One West London pub has taken it upon itself to parody the newly released Harry & Meghan documentary series on Netflix.

The series, which documents the personal life, relationship and turmoils of renounced royals Harry and Meghan Markle has been drawing mixed reactions since it debuted on Thursday.

While fans have lauded it as an “intimate,” “incredible” portrait of a couple wronged by sensational headlines and problematic monarchy politics, others have decried it as a sappy PR stunt.

The Guardian opined that it was “so sickening I almost brought up my breakfast.”

The Duke of Sussex Pub in Chiswick has decided to throw its hat into the ring of public debate with a new beer simply dubbed “Harry’s Bitter.”

A Twitter user chimed in, “Fittingly, with only 3.9% alcohol, “Harry’s Bitter” is as weak as its namesake…”

Kudos to the Duke of Sussex pub in Chiswick (West London) for this beautifully British riposte to Harry & Meghan's self-pitying Netflix show. Fittingly, with only 3.9% alcohol, "Harry's Bitter" is as weak as its namesake… 🍺 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/3jdBOdsHpc — Rafe Heydel-Mankoo (@RafHM) December 10, 2022

For context, Prince Harry is technically still the Duke of Sussex despite the fact that he has renounced his royal title. In fact, Prince Harry’s full name is “Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton, Baron Kilkeel.”

The Duke of Sussex pub has drawn a myriad of reactions with its new low-ABV brew.

One user commented, “Oh I’d love to raise a glass of that bitter tonight. Well done.”

Another said, “Negative and a bit pathetic. Try saying something pleasant. You’ll feel better for it.”

Negative and a bit pathetic. Try saying something pleasant. You’ll feel better for it. — alisdair liddle (@AlisdairLiddle) December 10, 2022

Criticism of the Harry & Meghan series has generally fallen into one of two camps.

While some are upset with the the couple’s perceived disrespectful decision to renounce their royal titles, others have made a more general criticism of the documentaries’ celebrity aggrandizement in spite of the couple’s own stated intentions to stay out of the spotlight.

Though the Duke of Sussex pub has not made any public statement about its newly debuted beer, they likely fall into the former camp.

