Blue Moon Unveils Mini Pie Garnishes For Holiday Sipping

Blue Moon Brewing Company is swapping out its iconic orange wheel garnish for a selection of hand-crafted miniature pies.

For the week of November 7 to 11 only, Blue Moon is releasing a set of three pies each tailored to be enjoyed with a different beer. Baked fresh at Brooklyn-based bakery Pie Corps, the recipe for each of these pies was created by internet fan-favorite Melissa Ben-Ishay of Baked by Melissa fame.

Accompanying Blue Moon’s Belgian-Style Wheat Ale is a Spiced Citrus Pumpkin Pie that incorporates hints of coriander and orange zest. For its LightSky beer comes a Tropic Sky Pie filled with a mango and custard filling, and for its Moon Haze Pale Ale comes a Coconut Citrus Pie containing oranges and a coconut filling.

Beer and pie are a ubiquitous pairing for the holiday season, so Blue Moon Pie Pints seem like a logical progression of the fan-favorite combo.

The fact that Blue Moon’s logo frequently depicts a pint glass garnished with a giant orange wheel – one that could, perhaps, be confused for a little orange pie – is just the cherry on top (or rather, the pie on top?).

If you’re interested in getting a pack for yourself, you can check them out at bluemoonpiepints.com.

