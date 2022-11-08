Blue Moon Unveils Mini Pie Garnishes For Holiday Sipping

Blue Moon Is Trading Orange Garnishes for Miniature Pies This Holiday Season
Blue Moon Brewing Company is swapping out its iconic orange wheel garnish for a selection of hand-crafted miniature pies.
For the week of November 7 to 11 only, Blue Moon is releasing a set of three pies each tailored to be enjoyed with a different beer. Baked fresh at Brooklyn-based bakery Pie Corps, the recipe for each of these pies was created by internet fan-favorite Melissa Ben-Ishay of Baked by Melissa fame.
Accompanying Blue Moon’s Belgian-Style Wheat Ale is a Spiced Citrus Pumpkin Pie that incorporates hints of coriander and orange zest. For its LightSky beer comes a Tropic Sky Pie filled with a mango and custard filling, and for its Moon Haze Pale Ale comes a Coconut Citrus Pie containing oranges and a coconut filling.
Beer and pie are a ubiquitous pairing for the holiday season, so Blue Moon Pie Pints seem like a logical progression of the fan-favorite combo.
The fact that Blue Moon’s logo frequently depicts a pint glass garnished with a giant orange wheel – one that could, perhaps, be confused for a little orange pie – is just the cherry on top (or rather, the pie on top?).
If you’re interested in getting a pack for yourself, you can check them out at bluemoonpiepints.com.