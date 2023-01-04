Bloody Maria: The Tequila-Tinted Twist on an Old Classic

Since its invention in the 1920s, the Bloody Mary has established itself as perhaps the most visually iconic cocktail in circulation.

Whether you’re drinking a classic recipe made with vodka, a Bloody Margaret made with gin or one of countless other variations, it’s hard to miss the garden patch of veggies and the admittedly pungent smell of tomato juice that has made the cocktail so famous.

Today, we introduce yet another variation — the Bloody Maria.

Vodka is more often than not a subdued flavor, one which sinks beneath the smorgasbord of sauces, spices and juice to create an evenly balanced drink.

In comparison, tequila’s bold vegetal flavor is sure to stand out within even the heaviest of cocktails. The flavor of agave is a natural addition to the palate of a Bloody Mary, so much so that it’s a surprise that this variation has yet to take off in popularity.

If you’re looking to take an old classic in a new direction and have the hefty ingredient list on hand, look no further than the Bloody Maria.

Bloody Maria

Ingredients

2 oz Tequila Blanco

4 oz Tomato Juice

1/2 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

1 tsp Horseradish

3 dashes Worcestershire Sauce

3 dashes Tobasco Hot Sauce

3 dashes Celery Salt

3 dashes Ground Black Pepper

Tajin, for the rim

Garnish with: Lime Wedge Celery Stalk Jalapeño Slices



Directions

Add tequila, tomato juice, lime juice, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, celery salt, and black pepper to a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled, around 30 seconds. Rub a lime wedge around the rim of a large glass, then rim with Tajin. Strain the cocktail into the glass and fill with ice. Garnish with additional lime wedge, celery stalk, and jalapeño slices. Enjoy!

