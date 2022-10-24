Blood Bath & Beyond: A Devilish Mezcal Bourbon Cocktail

Do you love the dark smoky flavors of bourbon, mezcal and plum? If so, we introduce the decadently named Blood Bath & Beyond.

Invented by Stefanie Doucette at the Lower East Side’s Black Crescent Bar, the Blood Bath & Beyond combines plum, lemon, and the artichoke-tinted flash of Cynar liqueur with a heavy dose of oaky bourbon and a touch of mezcal.

Most notably, this recipe demands a mezcal rinse. For the uninitiated, a rinse can be accomplished by adding a dime-sized amount of liquor to the bottom of your glass, swirling it around the interior with the aid of an ice cube, then dumping the excess. It makes for a lovely finish (and an easy way to impress guests with your mixology skills).

Without further ado:

The Blood Bath & Beyond

Ingredients

2 oz Bourbon

1 oz Plum Syrup

1/2 oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon

1/2 Cynar

Mezcal Rinse on the glass Del Maguey Vida, if possible

Dried Blood Orange, for garnish

Directions

Add bourbon, plum syrup, lemon and Cynar to a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled, usually 15-30 seconds. Add a dime-sized serving of mezcal to the bottom of your glass. Add a single piece of ice and use it to swirl the mezcal around the interior and make a coating of sorts. Dump the ice and excess mezcal when done. Pour the contents of your shaker into the coated glass. Serve with ice and a dried blood orange garnish (plastic spider as pictured above is entirely optional).

