Blood Bath & Beyond: A Devilish Mezcal Bourbon Cocktail
Oct 24th, 2022, 12:00 pm
Do you love the dark smoky flavors of bourbon, mezcal and plum? If so, we introduce the decadently named Blood Bath & Beyond.
Invented by Stefanie Doucette at the Lower East Side’s Black Crescent Bar, the Blood Bath & Beyond combines plum, lemon, and the artichoke-tinted flash of Cynar liqueur with a heavy dose of oaky bourbon and a touch of mezcal.
Most notably, this recipe demands a mezcal rinse. For the uninitiated, a rinse can be accomplished by adding a dime-sized amount of liquor to the bottom of your glass, swirling it around the interior with the aid of an ice cube, then dumping the excess. It makes for a lovely finish (and an easy way to impress guests with your mixology skills).
Without further ado:
The Blood Bath & Beyond
Ingredients
- 2 oz Bourbon
- 1 oz Plum Syrup
- 1/2 oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon
- 1/2 Cynar
- Mezcal Rinse on the glass
- Del Maguey Vida, if possible
- Dried Blood Orange, for garnish
Directions
- Add bourbon, plum syrup, lemon and Cynar to a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled, usually 15-30 seconds.
- Add a dime-sized serving of mezcal to the bottom of your glass. Add a single piece of ice and use it to swirl the mezcal around the interior and make a coating of sorts. Dump the ice and excess mezcal when done.
- Pour the contents of your shaker into the coated glass. Serve with ice and a dried blood orange garnish (plastic spider as pictured above is entirely optional).