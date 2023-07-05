Blake Lively Enlists Paul Hollywood to Promote Alcohol Brand

Blake Lively is teaming up with baker extraordinaire Paul Hollywood to promote her new sparkling cocktail lineup.

Lively first unveiled Betty Booze, an offshoot of her non-alcoholic Betty Buzz tonic brand, at the end of June. Though there’s nothing particularly British about tequila and bourbon cocktails mixed with oak-smoked lemonade or sour cherry, Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood has now been recruited to appear in a series of adverts that will air in the US and UK.

In a series of Instagram posts, Reynolds and Lively were spotted hanging out with Paul Hollywood and co-star Prue Leith on the set of The Great British Bake Off, presumably in anticipation of the show’s upcoming 13th season set to air in September.

Beyond acting, the celebrity couple certainly keeps busy.

Reynolds’ eccentric portfolio of investments includes marketing company Maximum Effort, Mint Mobile and the Alpine F1 racing team. Though Reynolds is originally from Vancouver, Canada, his most high-profile ventures have all leaned toward the UK — Aviation Gin, sold to London-based Diageo for $610 million in 2020, and the Wrexham AFC Soccer Club, which Reynolds spun into a successful documentary series.

Now, it seems that Lively is following in her husband’s footsteps.

A source close to the couple told the Daily Mail; “Paul is quintessentially British, and Blake and Ryan are immersing themselves in all things to do with the UK.”

“They think that Paul is great and with his big following Blake thinks that he will sell a lot of her product. It’s all very random but she wanted a Brit on board so she turned to Paul.”

