Tequila Takes Center Stage in Ongoing Black Adam Drama

The disappointing box-office returns from Black Adam have led to a prolonged, public dispute between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Warner Bros. executives, each of whom has contended mismanagement of the failed-start franchise.

In the most recent development, insiders are alleging that Johnson pushed for the inclusion of a Teremana Tequila bar at the New York premiere of Black Adam.

Though Teremana has proved a wildly lucrative venture for Johnson, WB executives allegedly felt it would have been out of place at the premiere of a PG-13 superhero movie.

“His demands increased and the returns just weren’t there,” said an insider.

The push for a tequila bar was allegedly only the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Famously, Johnson pitched Warner Bros. and DC on the concept of a multi-film arc featuring Johnson’s Black Adam and Henry Cavill’s Superman. Johnson proposed that this new cinematic universe would culminate in a Black Adam versus Superman showdown.

Johnson’s pitch was made during a tumultuous time in management, when DC head Walter Hamada and Warner Bros. film chief Toby Emmerich were in the midst of exiting the company. Sources say that the move struck some as opportunistic.

“Dwayne went around everyone, which didn’t sit well,” remarked an insider.

Johnson’s lofty plans were dashed when Henry Cavill was let go from the Superman role by newly appointed DC executives in December.

Amidst new leadership and an ongoing plan to restructure the future of DC’s cinematic universe, Johnson has now taken a step back from the role of Black Adam for the foreseeable future.

Fret not; Johnson can assuredly rest back on the $1.5 billion market valuation of Teremana Tequila even if Black Adam isn’t flying anywhere anytime soon.

