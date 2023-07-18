Bethenny Frankel Criticizes Authenticity of Celebrity Booze

Amidst a sea of celebrity-backed alcohol brands, a handful of self-professed teetotallers are drawing backlash for cashing in on the trend. Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively — each of who publicly maintains a sober lifestyle — recently drew criticism across the Internet for launching pre-mixed cocktail brands House of Delola and Betty Booze.

As the debate over authenticity (or the lack thereof) rages on, former Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel weighed in on TikTok. Frankel, whose seen resounding success over the past decade with Skinnygirl pre-mixed Margaritas, explained why she thinks the hype is beginning to fall flat.

Speaking on the highs and lows of the celebrity alcohol industry, Frankel said: “Some succeeded because of the authenticity of the connection to the brand. George Clooney and Rande Gerber — you believe that they were really on those motorcycles in Mexico and that they would really drink that tequila.”

“There’s a lack of believability with J-Lo and Blake Lively in that they’re really naturally connected to these brands. It feels to people like it’s something they did just to grab the bag — because there is a bag to be had in the cocktail space.”

For celebrities, the size of that “bag” can reach absurd heights. Clooney and Gerber famously sold Casamigos Tequila to spirits giant Diageo for a whopping $1 billion back in 2017. Ryan Reynolds, Lively’s husband, was able to cash in on a similar deal when he sold Aviation Gin to Diageo for $610 million in 2020.

Given the highly-manicured nature of a celebrity’s public image, the debate over authenticity begins to ask more questions than answers. Does George Clooney even like tequila or Ryan Reynolds gin? Maybe, J-Lo and Lively sneak the occasional drink but profess sobriety to support their sober-curious friends?

J-Lo seemingly confirmed this suspicion when she spoke to fans over Instagram earlier this month. Responding to comments surrounding her husband Ben Affleck’s well-documented struggles with alcoholism, Lopez said that there’s room for middle ground.

“I do drink responsibly. I don’t drink to get shit-faced,” Lopez shared. “I drink to be social and to have a nice time and just relax and let loose a bit, but always responsibly.”

Some celebrities are listening to the backlash and working it to their benefit. Actor Danny Trejo, whose been sober for over 50 years and counting, recently launched a non-alcoholic tequila through his zero-proof alcohol alternative brand Trejo’s Spirits. In the coming years, he plans to release non-alcoholic gin, mezcal, rum, American whiskey and more.

Above all else, the debate over alcohol authenticity highlights the sharp distinction between celebrities’ public and private lives. No matter where you fall, it’s impossible to know what George Clooney, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or Kendall Jenner really think about the spirit that’s made them hundreds of millions.

Read More:

From Justin Timberlake to Mr. Big, a Look Through the Most Forgotten (And Sometimes Reviled) Celebrity Tequilas

Thanks to The White Lotus, the Oft-Maligned Aperol Spritz Cocktail Is Seeing a Huge Resurgence

Tequila Negroni: A Tequilicious Twist on the TikTok Trend

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter