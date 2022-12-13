7 Best Tequila Gifts This Holiday Season - Tequila Raiders

The holiday season is upon us, and there’s a good chance you know some loved ones with a taste for tequila.

We’ve put together a list of the very best tequila gifts that have come out in the past few years. There should be a little something for everyone here; our inclusions range from a $30 ghost-pepper-infused blanco to a $280 five-year-aged extra añejo worthy of the finest collector’s shelf.

Without further ado:

Bang for Your Buck: Lalo Tequila

Lalo is a newcomer to the industry, yet the brand has already established itself as a mainstay for tequila enthusiasts and an amazing all-around pick that exemplifies the best agave-forward spirits.

The brand was founded in 2021 by Eduardo González, grandson of Don Julio’s very own Don Julio González. Unlike virtually any other brand on the market, Lalo only makes a tequila blanco.

Their dedication to the craft shows. Lalo forefronts flavors of cooked agave and light minerality alongside earthy notes of cinnamon, pepper and faint baking spice. At $50, this is perhaps one of the best bang for your buck tequila blancos on the market.

Find Lalo at Frootbat.

Something Spicy: Ghost Tequila

Ghost Tequila derives its name from the signature infusion of bhut jolokia peppers, better known worldwide as the infamous ghost pepper.

Yes, this is an unabashedly spicy tequila blanco. Though it’s not quite as unbearable as eating a raw ghost pepper and belching out flames, Ghost Tequila goes all in on its central schtick with a surprisingly smooth palate and a sharp peppery finish.

Best of all, this is a budget-friendly bottle that only costs $32. It might not necessarily be a solo sipper, but it’s a fantastic addition to spicy margaritas and a fun spirit to break out if you and your friends are feeling adventurous.

Find Ghost Tequila at Total Wine.

For Wine Lovers: Calirosa Tequila Rosa Blanco

Calirosa Tequila Rosa Blanco is an unorthodox one; after resting for 30 days in California red wine barrels, it picks up an unmistakable pinkish tint and a floral aroma.

The resulting spirit pairs the flavor of cooked agave with light notes of chocolate, lemon, basil and butter. This is a bottle that goes in on subdued flavors but is all the better for it. It’ll cost around $52.

Find Calirosa Tequila Rosa Blanco at Frootbat.

Fun & Flashy: Butterfly Cannon

Tequila purists might scoff at the inclusion of a flavored, color-changing tequila on this list. But can’t we all just have a little fun sometimes?

Butterfly Cannon Blue has been making rounds on the internet as of late. After taking one look at it, it’s easy to see why. This prickly pear and clementine-infused tequila alleges to be the first color-changing tequila on the market, changing hues from a deep indigo-blue to light violet when stirred with mixers like tonic or lime.

In addition to its main duo of infused flavors, Butterfly Cannon Blue’s palate includes hints of melon, fig and banana. At $40, this decadent bottle won’t break the bank either.

Find Butterfly Cannon Blue near you.

Beautiful Bottle: Grand Mayan Ultra Aged Tequila

Believe it or not, Clase Azul is not the only tequila brand on the market with an ornate blue-and-white ceramic decanter.

This five-year-aged extra añejo from Grand Mayan boasts a meticulously detailed squat bottle. Inside, you’ll find a whiskey-like tequila brimming with flavors of black pepper, brown butter, toasted wood and honey.

At $110, this isn’t the cheapest tequila on the list, but it’s surely a bottle you’ll save on your bookshelf for years to come.

Find Grand Mayan Ultra Aged Tequila at FrootBat.

Aged to Perfection: El Tequileno Reposado Rare

Yes, you read that right – a reposado has earned our recommendation as one of the best aged tequilas of the year.

But despite its name, El Tequileno Reposado Rare isn’t really a reposado at all; the spirit is aged for a whopping six years and four months in a massive 25,000-liter vat. This would typically make it an extra añejo, but since Mexican law states that añejos must be aged in barrels under 600 liters in size, El Tequileno has coined the novel term “reposado rare.”

Swirling with the aroma of pineapple and butterscotch, this release boasts flavors of honeydew, oak, citrus, cherry and more. This undeniably unique new bottle from beloved distiller El Tequileno costs a hefty $200.

Find El Tequileno Reposado Rare at FrootBat.

Ultimate Splurge: Tears of Llorona

This 43% ABV, 1 liter extra añejo has established itself as a mainstay among top-shelf tequila recommendations over the past year. Its makers claim that Tears of Llorona was initially conceived as “small batch private stock, never meant to be sold.” Yet, here we are.

Aged for five years, Tears of Llorona picks up a complex mix of custard, cocoa, toffee and cherry flavors. This is one one that’ll feel right at home for cognac and whiskey lovers, but be warned – this collector’s item of a bottle costs $280.

Find Tears of Llorona at FrootBat.

