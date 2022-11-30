Best New Tequila Releases of 2022 - Tequila Raiders

Best New Tequila Releases of 2022
2022 has been chock full of quality tequila releases. The spirit’s rapid growth has inspired newcomers and industry veterans alike to experiment with all manner of new techniques, unique barrel agings and cristalinos in particular proving themselves as popular trends.
Now that the year is coming to a close, we decided we’d look back and reminisce on six of the best tequilas that were released this year.
For the sake of our list, we’ve decided to narrow it down to affordable bottles under $200; no gold flakes or 20 year cask-finishes in sight. These are all tequilas you could try out right now without the hassle of paying an exorbitant price tag or hunting down a limited release.
Without further ado:
Codigo 1530 Estate Harvest Still Strength Blanco
Codigo 1530 is constantly gobbling up headlines for good reason. The brand, which is co-owned by the bizarre pairing of Former Crocs CEO Ron Snyder and King of Country George Straight, has established itself as a mainstay among tequila enthusiasts.
Their new 45% ABV still-strength blanco is an estate harvest bottling, meaning that it’s made exclusively using agave from the producer’s own fields (a feat that less than 1% of tequila brands can claim according to Codigo). The resulting spirit boasts flavors of bright cooked agave, citrus, black pepper and vegetal mint. A bottle of this top-tier blanco will cost around $85.
Find Codigo 1530 Estate Harvest Still Strength Blanco at FrootBat.
Costa Tequila Añejo
Costa is a relative newcomer to the industry, first coming to market back in 2019 with a blanco and a reposado. Their shtick lies in a self-named “Hi/Lo” blend, one which uses agave grown in both the arid highlands and damp lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico.
Their newly released añejo lives up to that complexity with hints of roasted hazelnut, vanilla, brown sugar and caramel. Best of all, this new bottle only costs $56, a rarity for quality tequilas and añejos in general.
Find Costa Tequila Añejo at the Costa website.
Mijenta Añejo
Mijenta Tequila has quickly made a name for itself since the brand launched in 2020. Its maker, Ana Maria Romero, is one of the very few maestra tequileras in the industry.
Their Añejo Gran Reserva is aged for 18 months in four different types of oak barrels, coming out of the process with a unique subdued blend of fresh apple, vanilla, peppery agave and light herbaceousness. This is a solo sipper for sure, albeit one which will cost you just under $200.
Find Mijenta Añejo near you.
Marques de Casa Noble Tequila Añejo
Casa Noble has released acclaimed bottlings year after year for decades. For a time, it even claimed Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana as a co-owner.
Their newly debuted Marques de Casa Noble Tequila Añejo is quite the unique one. It’s described as a blend of 21 añejos and extra añejos aged in French oak for one to five years each. Though all that aging can dilute the flavor of agave within a tequila, Marques is an exception. Bold flavors of agave are paired with flavors of green peppers, lemongrass, hazelnuts, and, according to Christopher Null over at Drink Hacker, even notes of stewed tomatoes and garam masala.
Somewhat unsurprisingly, this bottle sits on the more expensive side of the spectrum with a $172 price tag.
Find Marques de Casa Noble Tequila Añejo at Frootbat.
Expresiones del Corazon Barrel-Aged Tequila George T. Stagg Añejo 2021
Don’t let its name fool you – this expression (which we will here forth refer to simply as Tequila Stagg) was actually bottled in 2020 and then released to the public in 2022.
Tequila Corazon has recently released a slew of exceptional, long-titled whiskey and bourbon barrel-finished tequilas, among which Tequila Stagg takes the cake. Aged for 22 months in George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon barrels, this is a spirit that forgoes conventional whiskey flavor for hints of butter, custard, lemon, brown sugar and white pepper. Bottles range from $130 to $170.
Find Expresiones del Corazon Barrel-Aged Tequila George T. Stagg Añejo 2021 near you.
El Tequileno Reposado Rare
Despite its name, El Tequileno Reposado Rare isn’t really a reposado at all; the spirit is aged for a whopping six years and four months in a massive 25,000-liter vat. This would typically make it an extra añejo, but since Mexican law states that añejos must be aged in barrels under 600 liters in size, El Tequileno has coined the novel term “reposado rare.”
Swirling with the aroma of pineapple and butterscotch, the release boasts flavors of honeydew, oak, citrus, cherry and more. This undeniably unique new bottle will cost a hefty $200.
Find El Tequileno Reposado Rare at FrootBat.
Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter