Best New Tequila Releases of 2022 - Tequila Raiders

Codigo 1530 Estate Harvest Still Strength Blanco

Codigo 1530 is constantly gobbling up headlines for good reason. The brand, which is co-owned by the bizarre pairing of Former Crocs CEO Ron Snyder and King of Country George Straight, has established itself as a mainstay among tequila enthusiasts.

Their new 45% ABV still-strength blanco is an estate harvest bottling, meaning that it’s made exclusively using agave from the producer’s own fields (a feat that less than 1% of tequila brands can claim according to Codigo). The resulting spirit boasts flavors of bright cooked agave, citrus, black pepper and vegetal mint. A bottle of this top-tier blanco will cost around $85.

Costa Tequila Añejo

Costa is a relative newcomer to the industry, first coming to market back in 2019 with a blanco and a reposado. Their shtick lies in a self-named “Hi/Lo” blend, one which uses agave grown in both the arid highlands and damp lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

Their newly released añejo lives up to that complexity with hints of roasted hazelnut, vanilla, brown sugar and caramel. Best of all, this new bottle only costs $56, a rarity for quality tequilas and añejos in general.

Mijenta Añejo

Mijenta Tequila has quickly made a name for itself since the brand launched in 2020. Its maker, Ana Maria Romero, is one of the very few maestra tequileras in the industry.

Their Añejo Gran Reserva is aged for 18 months in four different types of oak barrels, coming out of the process with a unique subdued blend of fresh apple, vanilla, peppery agave and light herbaceousness. This is a solo sipper for sure, albeit one which will cost you just under $200.

Marques de Casa Noble Tequila Añejo

Casa Noble has released acclaimed bottlings year after year for decades. For a time, it even claimed Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana as a co-owner.

Their newly debuted Marques de Casa Noble Tequila Añejo is quite the unique one. It’s described as a blend of 21 añejos and extra añejos aged in French oak for one to five years each. Though all that aging can dilute the flavor of agave within a tequila, Marques is an exception. Bold flavors of agave are paired with flavors of green peppers, lemongrass, hazelnuts, and, according to Christopher Null over at Drink Hacker, even notes of stewed tomatoes and garam masala.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, this bottle sits on the more expensive side of the spectrum with a $172 price tag.