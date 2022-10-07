5 Best Cristalino Tequilas Worth Checking Out the Fuss Over

Cristalino tequilas have certainly captured the cultural zeitgeist over the past few years.

Crystal clear like a blanco but barrel-aged like a reposado or añejo, the cristalino tequila trend has its fair share of lovers and detractors. Some claim that the process of charcoal-filtering aged expressions for clarity adds to the silky smoothness of a tequila’s finish. Others claim that it degrades aged flavor.

Regardless of where you stand, cristalino tequilas are here to stay.

Established brands like Jose Cuervo, Don Julio, Espolon and more have all taken a stab at making this new expression for themselves. Earlier this year, Kevin Hart drew headlines with the launch of his cristalino reposado brand, Gran Coramino. If that isn’t the sign of a burgeoning trend, we don’t know what is.

Today, we thought we’d look at five of the best cristalino tequilas on the market. Each rank at different price points and boast unique qualities worth checking out for yourself. We’ll be seeing the likes of a budget-friendly cristalino, a blended batch cristalino, a mezcal cristalino and more.

Truly, the possibilities are endless.

Hornitos Cristalino Tequila Añejo

Aged for 12 months in American oak barrels before charcoal filtration, Hornitos Cristalino packs a lot of lush greenery into its flavor. Hints of lime, pear, grass and citrus are followed by an oak-laden peppery finish.

At $31, this bottle is remarkably cheap for an añejo, let alone a cristalino. Those hoping to balance quality with budget for their first cristalino will find a lot to like.

Find Hornitos Cristalino Tequila Añejo at Reserve Bar.

Maestro Dobel Diamante

Maestro Dobel Diamante is a unique one. Claimed by its producers’ to be the world’s first “multi-aged tequila”, Maestro Dobel Diamante is a three-part mix of reposado, añejo, and extra añejo aged in Hungarian oak barrels before being double-filtered for clarity.

Unsurprisingly, the resulting spirit has a complex profile. Dominant flavors of baked agave and oak are surrounded by hits of caramel, white pepper, butter and smoke. You can find this nuanced cristalino for $52.

Find Maestro Dobel Diamante at Reserve Bar.

El Tequileño Cristalino Reposado

El Tequileño is a beloved brand for good reason. Their cristalino is no exception.

Gold medal winner at The Spirits Business Tequila & Mezcal Masters 2022 awards, El Tequileño Cristalino Reposado is a 4-month aged expression heavy on tropical notes of pineapple, mango, pear and lingering vanilla.

At $65, this is a solid mid-budget option without any fancy bells or whistles, just a good tequila all around.

Find El Tequileño Cristalino Reposado at Drizly.

Encantadora Cristalino Mezcal

The only mezcal on this list and one of few mezcal cristalinos on the market, Encantadora Cristalino is made from a blend of Espadin and wild Tepeztate agave which is aged 2 months.

Though it combines barrel aging with the pronounced flavor of mezcal’s smokiness, Encantadora avoids digging too deep into its potentially harsh undertones. With a bright mineral character, an abundance of agave and a sweet finish, Encantadora defies what’s often expected from aged spirits. The price of entry for this one-of-a-kind mezcal is $73.

Find Encantadora Cristalino Mezcal at Reserve Bar

Flecha Azul Cristalino Anejo

Co-owned by actor Mark Wahlberg, Mexican PGA golfer Abraham Ancer, and entrepreneur Aron Marquez, Flecha Azul produces tequila known for combining fruitiness and a sharp spiced finish.

Their Cristalino Añejo is no exception. Barrel-aged for 18 months then triple-distilled, Flecha Azul Cristalino Añejo pairs flashes of plum, pineapple and orange peel with distinct notes of anise, clove and black tea. For this cristalino, you’ll be looking at a $103 price tag.

Find Flecha Azul Cristalino Añejo at Reserve Bar.

