Best Aged Tequilas for a Cozy Fall Night - Tequila Raiders

Cozying up by the fire on a chilly fall night? Or maybe you just want to put those whiskey stones you got as a holiday gift to good use?

Whether you’re a bourbon, whiskey, or agave spirits lover, a quality aged sipping tequila might be the perfect choice. In honor of the fall season, we’re going to be looking at some of the best aged tequilas with warm notes of oak, caramel, cinnamon and more.

Tapatio Reposado

Our most budget-friendly option comes first with Tapatio Reposado, a modestly priced $40 tequila from fan-favorite distillery Tequila Tapatio.

This highly reviewed reposado packs dark, toasted flavors of sweet brown sugar, toffee, honey and pepper. It’s a great addition to a mixed drink, and an excellent sipper in its own right.

Find Tapatio Tequila Reposado near you.

Corralejo Añejo

Tequila Corralejo’s extravagantly-colored Añejo packs robust flavors of citrus, smoke and cherry. At $50, it doesn’t break the bank either.

Tequila Corralejo is one of only a handful of internationally recognized tequila brands produced outside of Jalisco, Mexico. Its historic distillery located in the state of Guanajuato was erected in 1775, making Corralejo one of the oldest commercially-produced tequilas in the world.

Find Tequila Corralejo Añejo at Total Wine.

Mijenta Reposado

Mijenta Tequila is distilled by Ana Maria Romero, one of the industry’s few maestra tequileras. She makes a highly-regarded, sustainably produced and additive-free line of spirits, Mijenta Reposado in particular is her best reviewed expression.

Balancing sweet reposado notes of peach and citrus with deep herbal and hoppy undertones, Mijenta Reposado trades in the typical “vanilla” descriptors for a much more complex flavor palate. A bottle will cost $60.

Find Mijenta Reposado near you.

El Tequileno Añejo

Gold Medal winner at The Tequila & Mezcal Masters 2022 awards, El Tequileno’s Añejo packs all the classic notes of oak, vanilla, caramel and butterscotch. Lingering hints of dried fruit and cinnamon balance out this dark aged spirit.

If you’re accustomed to the flavors of whiskey or bourbon, El Tequileno Añejo is an excellent choice for getting into aged tequila expressions. A bottle will cost you around $70.

Find El Tequileno Añejo near you.

El Tesoro Añejo

Another cult-favorite distiller, El Tesoro makes a mean line of tequila, among which its añejos and extra añejos are particularly well regarded.

El Tesoro’s two to three-year aged Añejo boasts a buttery aroma that gives way to earthy flavors of cinnamon, black pepper, citrus and oak. At $75, this is certainly the most expensive bottle on this list, but still not a bad price tag for the oftentimes uber-expensive world of aged tequila.

Find El Tesoro Añejo at Total Wine.

