Beer Factory Chemical Leak Turns Ocean Red in Japanese City

On Tuesday morning, residents of Nago in southwest Japan awoke to find that their tranquil ocean had turned blood red. News later revealed that the incident occurred because of a chemical leak at a nearby Orion Breweries plant — Japan’s fifth-largest beer manufacturer.

Though the leak was officially plugged by 9:30 am on Tuesday, footage recorded up through Wednesday quickly circulated across local news and social media. Several ports and off-running rivers were also affected.

Despite the foreboding mood, local authorities assured the public that there was nothing to worry about.

In a public statement, Orion Breweries said: “We believe it was caused by the leakage of propylene glycol – a food additive listed in enforcement regulations of the Food Sanitation Act – contained in cooling water used to cool our factory facilities. We believe the leaked cooling water flowed into a river through a rain gutter, causing the sea to turn red.”

Propylene glycol is used across the globe as an ingredient in coffee drinks, ice cream and soda. The US Food and Drug Administration says it’s

“generally recognized as safe” for human consumption.

The chemical is typically noted for its colorless appearance, dense consistency and sweet flavor. As a result, it’s been speculated that the brewery treated its propylene glycol with some kind of red food colorant.

Read More:

Sapporo and IBM Unveil Their First Alcoholic Beverage Designed by AI — Its Flavor Might Surprise You

Here’s How to Make Keanu Reeves’ Favorite Cocktail From the Acclaimed Bar High Five in Tokyo

Nobu Debuts $500 Limited-Edition Tequila — And There’s Only One Place You Can Buy It

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter