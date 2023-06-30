 Beer Factory Chemical Leak Turns Ocean Red in Japanese City
Beer Factory Chemical Leak Turns Ocean Red in Japanese City

Pedro WolfeJun 30th, 2023, 11:50 am
Beer Factory

The port of Nago on the island of Okinawa, Japan. (Photo: The Ryukyu Shimpo)

On Tuesday morning, residents of Nago in southwest Japan awoke to find that their tranquil ocean had turned blood red. News later revealed that the incident occurred because of a chemical leak at a nearby Orion Breweries plant — Japan’s fifth-largest beer manufacturer.

Though the leak was officially plugged by 9:30 am on Tuesday, footage recorded up through Wednesday quickly circulated across local news and social media. Several ports and off-running rivers were also affected.

Despite the foreboding mood, local authorities assured the public that there was nothing to worry about.

In a public statement, Orion Breweries said: “We believe it was caused by the leakage of propylene glycol – a food additive listed in enforcement regulations of the Food Sanitation Act – contained in cooling water used to cool our factory facilities. We believe the leaked cooling water flowed into a river through a rain gutter, causing the sea to turn red.”

Propylene glycol is used across the globe as an ingredient in coffee drinks, ice cream and soda. The US Food and Drug Administration says it’s
“generally recognized as safe” for human consumption.

The chemical is typically noted for its colorless appearance, dense consistency and sweet flavor. As a result, it’s been speculated that the brewery treated its propylene glycol with some kind of red food colorant.

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

